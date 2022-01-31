Transfer deadline day: Preston North End's stance as Cardiff City make enquiry for Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire
Preston North End knocked back an enquiry for Sean Maguire from Cardiff City ahead of transfer deadline day.
The Bluebirds made contact ahead of PNE's 2-2 draw with Bristol City asking about the possibility of taking the Irish striker on loan for the rest of the season.
North End rejected the offer, with Ryan Lowe keen to retain the options he has available up front.
Maguire is also carrying an ankle injury at the moment, one he suffered after coming on as a substitute in last Wednesday night's 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.
It kept him out of the matchday squad for the Bristol City game on Saturday.
Maguire's one start under Lowe's management came against Cardiff in the FA Cup on January 9 - Cardiff impressed with what they saw of him that afternoon.
He has come off the bench in the matches against Barnsley, Stoke, Birmingham and West Bromwich.