Transfer deadline day: Preston North End's stance as Cardiff City make enquiry for Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire

The Bluebirds made contact ahead of PNE's 2-2 draw with Bristol City asking about the possibility of taking the Irish striker on loan for the rest of the season.

North End rejected the offer, with Ryan Lowe keen to retain the options he has available up front.

Maguire is also carrying an ankle injury at the moment, one he suffered after coming on as a substitute in last Wednesday night's 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire in action against Cardiff City in the FA Cup in January

It kept him out of the matchday squad for the Bristol City game on Saturday.

Maguire's one start under Lowe's management came against Cardiff in the FA Cup on January 9 - Cardiff impressed with what they saw of him that afternoon.