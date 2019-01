Preston North End defender Tommy Spurr has had his loan at Fleetwood Town cut short by a hip injury.

Spurr joined the League One club on a season long loan in July but he needs surgery on the damaged hip and will undergo that later in January.

The 31-year-old only made seven appearances for Fleetwood before being troubled by the injury and in recent weeks has been back at North End having the injury assessed.

He is out of contract at North End at the end of this season.