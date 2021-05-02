Tom Sandells discusses the talking points from Preston's 2-0 win over Barnsley

Jordan Storey was an unusual source for the first goal, capitalising on the Tykes lack of clearance from a corner to prod home.

In the second half, Ched Evans doubled North End’s lead.

Tom Barkhuizen sent in the long throw with Storey there to nod it on, Evans stole in at the near post to do the rest.

Jordan Storey is congratulated after opening the scoring against Barnsley

TOM SANDELLS looks at four talking points from the clash in PR1.

1. Hard to deny...

When Frankie McAvoy was put in charge of the first team until the end of the season, it raised eyebrows and there was apprehension from the Lilywhites’ faithful.

He has gone on to prove every single doubter wrong.

As each week passes it is getting harder and harder to deny what a strong case the Scotsman is putting forward to being given the role full time. In their last three games, PNE have scored six and conceded none, winning all three.

A top half finish is still technically possible and that is from a side that almost looked like they were hurtling for the relegation zone.

He will certainly have to be seriously considered.

2. Still so solid at the back.

One big change during McAvoy’s time in charge has been his side’s ability to keep things tight,

Aside from the drubbing from Brentford, in which mistakes were made and owned by the head coach, they’ve been tough to break down.

On the whole, North End look likely to win with just one goal but their organisation and quality in defence has been magnificent.

Jordan Storey’s performance against the Tykes highlighted it, a goal, a clean sheet and an assist for the youngster.

3. Evans on the spot.

Ched Evans put in another typical display of the Welshman on Saturday.

Hard working and tenacious, he even chipped in with a goal, of which he has deserved far more than his five so far. Nevertheless, five goals from him since arriving half way through the season is not a bad return.

Hypothetically, across a full season he could have gotten 10 goals, which is a decent return for a striker whose main role is seen as being the foil.

He’s there to link things up and be a nuisance but is doing his bit to contribute goals too.

4. Goodbye for now, Deepdale.

The Lilywhites signed off from Deepdale with a win, in what was their final home game of the season.

It’s been a bizarre season and the lack of fans has definitely impacted the team.

The main thing however is that hopefully that is now over. Hopefully that is the last time that PNE will play at Deepdale without their supporters being able to attend.

On and off the pitch it has been a disappointing campaign for the Lilywhites but they’re ending strong and there is light at the end of the tunnel.