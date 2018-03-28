Tom Barkhuizen focused on Preston's play-off push amid South Africa talk

Tom Barkhuizen is putting talk of an international future with South Africa to one side as he focuses on Preston’s play-off push.

Tom Barkhuizen has been in fine form for Preston this season, starting all but one game in the Championship.

Although the 24-year-old was born in Blackpool, he qualifies to play for the Bafana Bafana through his grandad.

It is understood the South African FA are looking to expand their pool of players, Barkhuizen being someone on their radar.

However as the latest international break draws to a close, the forward insists all his attention is on the final eight games on the Championship season.

“It’s not something I’ve really thought about,” Barkhuizen said.

“If I get a phone call, it’s one of those, you never know, but while there’s nothing concrete there’s no point in talking about it from my point of view.

“My focus right now is just on trying to get this club into the Premier League and anything after that we’ll just wait and see.”

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter is a former PNE player having represented the Lilywhites between 1973 and 1976.

He is in his second spell in the job after taking charge for a year between 2004 and 2005.

Baxter returned to the post last June after the Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup.