Today’s Rumour Mill: Real Madrid want Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane | Philippe Coutinho could be a target for Chelsea | Barcelona will make a £100m bid for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford this summer | Newcastle United have joined Man City in the race to sign Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil

Today’s round-up of news from the Premier League featuring Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign three Premier League stars this summer– Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. (El Confidencial)

Manchester United have told Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola that Real Madrid will need to fork out £129.34m to sign the France international this summer. (Marca)

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to battle it out to sign Ajax forward David Neres Campos, with Chelsea and Everton also interested in the Brazilian. (The Sun)

Barcelona’s Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be a target for Chelsea if the Blues’ transfer ban is lifted this summer - but the former Liverpool star has ruled out a move to Manchester United. (Sport)

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson wants the English Football League to investigate Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Derby County over what he believes to be breaches of financial regulations. (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona will make a £100m bid for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer. The 21-year-old England international has one year left on his current deal and is yet to sign an extension. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United hope to come to an agreement with manager Rafael Benitez about a contract extension within the next fortnight. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Serie A champions Juventus are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Barcelona’s 25-year-old French international central defender Samuel Umtiti. (AS)

Arsenal are considering triggering a buy-back clause in Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer’s contract, with the 21-year-old attracting interest at Empoli. (Le10 Sport)

Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all want Sporting Lisbon’s 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola)

Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki is expected to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Inter Milan want to sign Manchester City’s Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle United have joined Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City in the race to sign Burnley’s 19-year-old midfielder Dwight McNeil. (Daily Star)