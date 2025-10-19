Tim Mercer's PNE fans' panel view: Little to separate North End and West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End lost at West Brom on Saturday (photo: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

It was a frustrating afternoon for the 2,000 or so North Enders who made the trip down to the West Midlands in a match that ended with a 2-1 defeat at the Hawthorns.

With only two victories here since the 1970s, maybe it was par for the course, but in truth there was little between the sides in terms of overall performance.

Two superb finishes by the Baggies, one in each half, put them 2-0 up and seemingly on a comfortable path to victory.

To Preston’s credit, the players’ heads never dropped and they got back into the game with a well-worked goal, started down the right flank before being squared by Daniel Jebbison to Michael Smith for a tap-in.

With 12 minutes of normal time left, and knowing there would be a decent amount of stoppage time, the visitors continued to put West Brom under pressure in search of an equaliser.

This was given further impetus when the fourth official held up the board for nine minutes of time added on, but it was not to be despite a fine Jebbison strike at the death and an equally good save by the Albion keeper.

How things may have been different when, with the game still scoreless in the first half, Milutin Osmajic went clean through on goal following a defensive slip.

The big Montenegrin normally relishes a one-on-one but, on this occasion, placed the ball too near to the keeper.

As the half drew to a close, we all thought parity would be maintained following a double wonder save by Daniel Iversen when a goal looked certain. Just how he does it is beyond understanding for this fan and seems almost superhuman.

Nevertheless, there was nothing he could do to stop Mikey Johnston’s strike from 25 yards that arrowed into the corner.

Yes, a quality strike, but it has to be said that he was given too much room and should have been closed down more before pulling the trigger.

As for the hosts’ second goal, a challenge on Ben Whiteman when he was in possession saw the ball go through for a breakaway and another well-taken finish.

Whiteman protested he had been fouled, but I have to be honest and say it did not look like it from my vantage point.

His form has been superb so far this season and so let us not be too critical. It’s football, it happens.

With two home night matches up next, there is a good opportunity to put six points on the board and forget our Hawthorn blues.