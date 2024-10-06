Tim Mercer's PNE fans' panel verdict: A good old-fashioned derby day
Roll forward 136 years and we were treated to a feisty affair that should, maybe, have resulted in a victory for North End – as it did all those years ago – rather than a goalless draw.
This was due to a perfectly-executed goal being ruled out for an offside that never was inside the first 10 minutes.
Straight from the training ground, a clever Ben Whiteman free-kick was not launched across the waiting line of PNE and Burnley players.
Instead, it was passed down the side to meet an impeccably-timed Emil Riis run before he slammed the ball into the corner of the net.
The Sky TV pundits watching showed the run had kept him onside by a country mile in what turned out to be a poor decision from the assistant.
That would have made it a very different game and we will never know if a victory for the men in white shirts would have been the final result.
However, it did feel like we edged the hosts over the 90 minutes; none more so than the first half, when we created other fine opportunities while restricting Burnley to just one clear-cut chance that Freddie Woodman saved well.
Some may say that the second period descended into a scrappy, bad-tempered 45 – but not this fan.
For me, and those around me in the packed away end, this was a proper derby like they used to be.
Passion was on display with both sets of players getting ‘stuck in’ and followed by yellow cards aplenty. Bring it on!
Partaking of refreshment in the local hostelries afterwards, it was clear that the PNE fans were more satisfied with both the result and performance than those bedecked in claret shirts – and this despite the disallowed goal.
Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden was my man of the match and is fast becoming a fans’ favourite.
His pace and non-stop running, combined with that touch of extra quality, is now coming to the fore.
We must remember never to fall in love with a loanee in fine form if you do not want to feel the loss when they return to their parent club.
It was a good point to wipe away the disappointment of the unacceptable levels displayed at Millwall a week earlier, providing that ingredient of hope for a Preston side now showing the influence of new manager Paul Heckingbottom.
Always remember though; “it’s the hope that …”