Tim Mercer reckons Sean Maguire is starting to shake off the ring rust and can prove a real thorn in the side of opposition defenders

Another great performance by the team as North End chalked up back-to-back wins on the road; this time in the soulless out-of-town retail park that Stoke call home.

Looking solid from the start, the Lilywhites showed no respect to a home team sheet littered with players of top-flight experience.

So it was no real surprise when Alan Browne neatly turned a defender on the edge of the box to drive home the opening goal.

His continuing good form under Alex Neil’s stewardship is a joy to behold, which combined with his honesty and incredible work rate, will have fans still talking about him long after he’s hung-up his boots.

However, this is far from a one-man show as the team ethic was once again on show for all to see and is a major strength for the club in this period of its history.

Sean Maguire is starting to shake off the rust accumulated during his rehabilitation and showed just how good he is at keeping the ball at his feet and turning defenders, the opposition must hate him wherever he goes.

He really showed his strength when put into the central striker role following Jayden Stockley’s substitution in the first 15 minutes of the second half and it was his pass that put Brad Potts through on goal for the second finish of the day in front of us 2000 or so traveling fans.

We really knew it was our day when the same player conceded a penalty in injury time for a late and clumsy challenge.

Up stepped Sam Clucas for a decent enough strike that was matched by a great diving save by Declan Rudd to tip it onto the bar and away. For this fan, a special mention must go to Darnell Fisher who has not had a good season overall following his fine form of last year.

He was immense throughout this game as was a certain Ben Pearson, who easily won the battle of the midfield Terriers against his seemingly ‘twin’ brother Joe Allen.

being of the same shape, shaggy hairstyle and stature as Joe Allen.

Roll on the Friday night visit to Deepdale of Derby County - a match we can look forward to with renewed confidence.