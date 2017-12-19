Tickets on sale for Preston’s January trip to Millwall

Tickets for Preston’s trip to Millwall in the new year are now on sale.

PNE head to The Den on Saturday, January 13 with Neil Harris’ men currently 17th on their return to the second tier.

LIVE: Tuesday’s Preston North End news

The Lilywhites have been given an initial allocation of 1,388 tickets with prices adults £23, seniors (aged 60 and over) £14, U16s £10 and U12s £5.

There are also tickets available for disabled supporters.

Coach travel is on offer for £25 with transport leaving Deepdale and Leyland at 8.30am.

Elsewhere, changes in opening hours over the Christmas period mean tickets for the Boxing Day trip to Barnsley will go off sale on 5.30pm on Saturday, December 23, around 45 minutes after the conclusion of this weekend’s game at Deepdale against Nottingham Forest.

Online sales will end earlier that day at 3pm.