Ticket sales for Preston North End's Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool start on Wednesday

Ambassadors and season card holders are the first level of priority sale with those fans able to buy two per person.

Their seats will be reserved until 5pm on Tuesday, October 12..

On Wednesday, October 13, the next level of priority comes into play.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

That is for fans who bought a ticket for any of the Carabao Cup ties against Morecambe, Mansfield or Cheltenham, or who have purchased the three-for-two offer for the Championship games in October.

That stage of sale will last until Saturday, October 16, with tickets then going off sale for a short time.

Priority three sales start on Monday, October 18, to fans who have 50 or more loyalty points – maximum one per person.

From Thursday, October 21, there will be sales to anyone with a purchase history prior to when the draw was made which pitched North End and Liverpool together.

The game takes places on Wednesday, October 27, with Sky Sports having selected it for live broadcast.