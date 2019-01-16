Ticket details confirmed for Preston North End's trip to Stoke City at the end of January

Preston North End have been handed around 2,000 tickets for the trip to Stoke City on January 26.

The Championship fixture was confirmed on Tuesday night following the Potters’ FA Cup exit at the hands of League One Shrewsbury.

PNE travel to Stoke City on January 26

Tickets are priced at adults £25, over 65s £19, under 17s £15 and under 11s £12 with an on-sale date and time to be confirmed.

Further details for disabled supporters and those wanting coach travel are also expected in the coming days.

PNE will likely be backed by a healthy number of fans at the bet365 Stadium at the end of the month, nearly 1,000 tickets also already having been sold for this weekend’s game at Queens Park Rangers.

The biggest away following so far this season was for the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest back in December, 1,402 fans making the trip.

There are however Lancashire derbies to come at Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic which traditionally see lots of supporters make the trip from Preston.