Thursday’s Premier League LIVE: PSG to beat Chelsea to midfield signing | Chelsea starlet wants move to Bayern Munich sorted | German giants plan record bid for Premier League star | Spurs submit bid for PSG ace | James Rodriguez targets England move | Newcastle close to defender but forward rejects move
Neymar fuels speculation over move to Manchester United, Bayern Munich target Manchester City starlet and Burnley eye move for Spurs striker.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.