Three-year deal is Darnell Fisher’s reward for strong first season with Preston

Darnell Fisher’s strong first season in a Preston shirt has been rewarded with a longer contract and fresh terms.

Fisher has signed a new and improved three-year deal

The right-back was one of PNE’s stand-out performers in the campaign just ended, his capture on a free transfer from Rotherham proving to be an excellent piece of business.

Although Fisher had two years to run on the contract he signed on his arrival last July, North End were keen to renegotiate on better terms.

That initial deal reflected him signing from a club just relegated to League One, it very much a prove yourself type of contract.

Fisher certainly did prove himself and yesterday signed a new three-year contract.

It extends his stay until the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old was pleased to get it signed and sealed so early in the summer and admitted it made him feel very much wanted.

“It speaks volumes really that I still had two years left on my contract,” said Fisher.

“Them wanting to get it done so quick just makes me feel so welcome and you want to be a part of that.

“I’m thankful that the club want me.

“This is a good club with a good bunch of people and I’m really happy to be here.”

Last summer, Fisher was the first signing made during Alex Neil’s reign.

The early business which included the deals for Josh Harrop, Declan Rudd, Sean Maguire and Kevin O’Connor, was done prior to Neil taking over from Simon Grayson.

Fisher arrived nine days before the start of the season, getting one pre-season game with his new team-mates.

But he made the right-back position his own from the very start, making 34 league starts.

The games he missed were down to suspension or injury rather than loss of form.

Fisher had been on Neil’s radar when the North End boss was managing Norwich.

At the time, eyebrows were raised when PNE made their move for him but he quickly became a crowd favourite.

Extending Fisher’s stay is a continuation of the policy of getting the bulk of the squad signed-up on longer deals.

Talks are ongoing with Tom Clarke, Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham and Paul Huntington who are entering the last year of their contracts.

North End are also going to be talking to some players who have two years to run, like Fisher did.

They include player of the year Alan Browne and Sean Maguire.

Browne signed a three-year deal last summer but came on leaps and bounds this season.

When Maguire signed from Cork City 12 months ago, like Fisher he had plenty to prove.

The striker has proved himself at this level and will get a fresh offer.