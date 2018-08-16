This is the ball number Preston North End fans need to look out for in the Carabao Cup draw tonight

The Carabao Cup second round draw takes place before Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday tonight - but what ball numbers should you be looking out for?

Number 19 is the ball to keep an eye on for Preston fans when Chris Waddle and Mick McCarthy make the draw tonight.

Louis Moult celebrates scoring in Preston's win over Morecambe on Tuesday night

After beating Morecambe in the last round, Alex Neil’s team are now one of 37 sides to make it through to the next round.

A fixture against Premier League opposition is a possibility as the teams not playing in European competitions this season enter at this stage.

The draw is still split into north and south at this stage, as was the last round of the competition.

It's worth keeping track of balls 7 and 12 in the north half of the draw as that will produce a tie against Marco Silva's Everton or 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City respectively.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United will all await the winners of the second round ties as they enter in the third stage of the competition.

Tonight's draw takes place just before kick-off of the final fixture of the first round between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light at 7pm.

Here's the full list of teams in the draw with their ball number:

North

1 - Aston Villa

2 - Blackburn Rovers

3 - Blackpool

4 - Burton Albion

5 - Derby County

6 - Doncaster Rovers

7 - Everton

8 - Fleetwood Town

9 - Huddersfield Town

10 - Hull City

11 - Leeds United

12 - Leicester City

13 - Lincoln City

14 - Macclesfield Town

15 - Mansfield Town

16 - Middlesbrough

17 - Newcastle United

18 - Nottingham Forest

19 - Preston North End

20 - Rochdale

21 - Rotherham United

22 - Stoke City

23 - Walsall

24 - West Bromwich Albion

25 - Wolverhampton Wanderers

26 - Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday

South

1 - AFC Bournemouth

2 - AFC Wimbledon

3 - Brentford

4 - Brighton and Hove Albion

5 - Bristol Rovers

6 - Cardiff City

7 - Cheltenham Town

8 - Crystal Palace

9 - Exeter City

10 - Forest Green Rovers

11 - Fulham

12 - Millwall

13 - Milton Keynes Dons

14 - Newport County

15 - Norwich City

16 - Oxford United

17 - Plymouth Argyle

18 - Queens Park Rangers

19 - Reading

20 - Southampton

21 - Swansea City

22 - Watford

23 - West Ham United

24 - Wycombe Wanderers