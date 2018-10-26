This is how Preston North End are remembering the First World War to mark this year's Armistice centenary

Preston North End are set to unveil a brand new war memorial as part of their remembrance events.

The unveiling will take place tomorrow afternoon at Deepdale ahead of their match vs Rotherham United.

The history of Preston North Ends wartime links to empowering women has been recognised through this years national Poppy Appeal with a new Deepdale war memorial also set to be unveiled this weekend. Deepdale, the home of North End, is one of 15 locations around the country highlighted for their contribution to championing different messages during the First World War (Photos: Johnston Press)

A club spokesman said: "The club’s last home game before November 11 will be this Saturday’s home game with Rotherham United, and therefore this game has been chosen for a number of events to remember those who have fallen and particularly to mark the centenary anniversary of the end of First World War in 1918."

The memorial was the idea of the club’s honorary historian, Ian Rigby - who will be part of the official party unveiling it – and it features the names of the 21 former first team, reserve and amateur players registered with the club who lost their lives in the war between 1914 and 1918.

It also shows their regiment, when they died and the place they now rest – this will be officially unveiled at 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon at its site, just to the left of the Dick, Kerr Ladies memorial.

Deepdale Stadium is a poignant location with it being the location of the Christmas Day football match played by Dick, Kerr Ladies Football Team in 1917.

The statue of Sir Tom Finney showing the red poppy on the side of Deepdale as part of this year's national Poppy Appeal

Dick, Kerr Ladies team was formed at a munitions factory Dick, Kerr & Co in Preston during the First World War in order to raise funds for wounded soldiers from the Western Front who were being treated at the town’s military hospital.

The Christmas Day football match raised £600 - the equivalent of £40,000 in today’s money.

The events continue just before kick-off, when the two teams will be accompanied out onto the pitch by eight service personnel and 21 children, representing those who died on the list, each child wearing a kit bearing the name of one of those 21 on the back of the shirt.

Before kick-off, The Last Post will again be played, whilst the name of the players appear on the big screen and a moment of silence will be held after the bugler has finished playing before the game gets underway.

The red poppy adjacent to the memorial to the Dick, Kerr Ladies, a team formed at munitions factory Dick, Kerr & Co in Preston during the First World War in order to raise funds for wounded soldiers from the Western Front who were being treated at the towns military hospital. The Christmas Day football match at Deepdale raised 600 - the equivalent of 40,000 in todays money

The first team, and those 21 children, will proudly wear the Royal British Legion poppy on the front of their shirts, with the first team shirts being later auctioned in aid of the RBL, who will also have collectors present at the game.

Finally, Saturday’s match programme is also a very special remembrance edition, featuring a unique cover, with 21 red poppies representing those who passed away and profiles of all the players from the research undertaken by Ian Rigby.