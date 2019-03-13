"They've done smashing": Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis praises Preston North End ahead of Riverside Stadium meeting

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has praised Preston North End’s upturn in fortunes ahead of their trip to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 10 games and are just four points shy of the play-off places.

Tony Pulis and Alex Neil will go head-to-head on Wednesday night

Boro are up in fifth and looking for a good run heading into the end of season shoot-out.

“They’ve done smashing,” said Pulis.

“They’re a good team. We know Preston will be tough. They are unbeaten in 10 games and are playing very well.

“We need to concentrate. We’ve got good players and they have to have the belief to go out there and when they get their chances they need to take their chances.

“And we know we have to give the fans something to cheer and something to shout about.

“It’s no good just turning up and expecting to win. We have to go and work hard and give them something to cheer about and hopefully we can do that.”

Pulis could make changes having named an unchanged side four the last four games, culminating in the 2-1 home defeat to Brentford last time out on Saturday.

That could mean a recall for former PNE striker Jordan Hugill who has had to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks.

“They’ve had long seasons and we might switch a few up, change a few around a bit,” Pulis said.

“We’ve got a three-game week this week, we’ve got the game against Preston and then we go to Aston Villa on Saturday so might make one or two changes.

“Then when we come back we have nine or 10 games in 18 days or whatever it is. It’s pretty hectic.

“We have to keep the players fit and fresh and ready to go.”