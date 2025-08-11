The youngster has put pen-to-paper on professional terms at Preston North End

Preston North End youngster Theo Carroll has signed a three-year professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Deepdale and now penned his first pro-deal, after having his one-year U19 option triggered in the summer. Carroll, a combative midfielder, debuted in last season’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa at Deepdale.

His first run out in the Championship followed in April, with Carroll introduced away to Leeds United during the closing stages. He trained with the first team throughout the summer, was handed the number 20 shirt and made the bench at QPR last weekend.

Carroll told iFollow PNE said: “I’m really happy. It means a lot to me and my family with everything we’ve been through, so I’m really, really pleased. I've had some really good coaches through the Academy.

“I've loved every minute of being in the Academy from U8s/U9s all the way to the first team so to get my first professional contract means a lot. I think I've learned a lot over the last year or so.

“I've trained with really good players. I've still got a lot to learn and to improve, but for now I’m just trying to give everything. Lots of my friends are PNE fans as well and so are my family, so to have them by your side is really, really special.

“I'm excited. I want to show the coaches and the players and the fans what I can do. Hopefully, when the opportunities come, I'll try and take my chances, try and impress, try and make an impact.”

Paul Heckingbottom on Carroll’s contract

The PNE boss said: “Theo’s fully deserving of this deal. Ever since I arrived at the club, he’s shown the right attitude and performed really well in training. He earned opportunities towards the back end of last season and played in some big matches.

“He spent all of pre-season with us and competes really well with more senior players day in, day out on the training pitch.”

