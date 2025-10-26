The Tim Mercer column: Match winner Jebbison enjoyed the irony ringing around Deepdale

Preston North End's Lewis Dobbin scores his side's first goal Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Sheffield United - Friday 24th October 2025 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2025 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

​​This game showed why we all love the Championship. North End had just lost two matches on the bounce and were unexpectedly 2-0 down within the first 16 minutes, despite a better start that made Sheffield United look ordinary.

In a mad six-minute period, the hosts did their best to hand a simple away victory to the Blades by switching off and losing all concentration.

It was a body blow, felt by this fan and those around me, as a number of players tried to overcompensate for the unexpected reverse of fortune in a manner that was only making things worse.

Luckily, a break in play allowed manager Paul Heckingbottom to call his players over to calm the situation and return to the decent play seen in the first few minutes.

And boy did that begin to work as, in first-half stoppage time, Lewis Dobbin again showed his creativity in twisting and turning to make space before despatching a beautifully curled shot beyond the keeper to reduce the deficit.

Better was to follow at the start of the second period. The Lilywhites came out of the blocks in a hungry, aggressive mood, with a free kick leading to pressure which saw a visiting defender put past his own keeper to level the scores.

Game on, as the home side now dominated and pressed on until a lovely Andrija Vukčević run and cross down the left wing resulted in a bullet header of a goal by Daniel Jebbison.

With him having taken taunts from his previous club’s fans throughout the match, it was the turn of the North End fans to turn around “Jebbison, Jebbison, what’s the score” chant back onto the away stand.

He revealed in his post-match interview just how much he had enjoyed that irony whilst being gracious in acknowledging the contribution the Blades have made to his career. A class goal and a class reaction.

Knowing that a fourth would destroy United’s morale and put the game to bed, it was with agony that we watched substitute Michael Smith, in his landmark 500th game, put a sitter wide from a few yards following more excellent work down our left wing.

A shout out for for Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong is again worthy of note. The normally composed youngster did have a period when 2-0 down to lose his discipline and allow his emotions to get the better of him.

However, we needn’t have worried as he re-adjusted, learnt a valuable lesson and went on to win the sponsor’s man of the match award.

Anyone would think a certain wise manager, once of this manor, had foreseen the development a season with his old club could bring to such a promising player we all expect to see in an England shirt one day.