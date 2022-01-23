The "Lowecomotion" has not been derailed by Swansea loss, says Preston fan John Smith
It is safe to say that past visits to Swansea had not been very enjoyable for the North End faithful as we had only won there twice in 25 games since the end of the Second World War and unfortunately this result went the same way.
The last time any of our fans have seen a win here was at their old ground in 1961 and although we managed to win last season’s clash at their new Liberty Stadium the game was played behind closed doors.
When Ryan Lowe was appointed, I got the feeling that his attacking style of football would be something of a rollercoaster ride for our fans and this has already begun with the high of an unexpected midweek comeback at Deepdale coming before the slide down the slope after losing to a team who had not won at home for three months and were below us in the table.
After a first half with few chances the game was decided by a wonder strike just after the interval similar to the one we conceded in our last away game at Stoke but this time we were unable to reply.
Using the words of the enthusiastic group of PNE fans who produce their own Butter Pie Podcast after being full steam ahead after Stoke the “Lowecomotion” had stopped at its first station following the Birmingham game but, personally, I don't feel that this narrow defeat in Swansea means that the train has now come off the rails.
More like it is in the sidings at the station after ending its maiden five game journey.
If the eight-point total accrued from these games could be maintained throughout a whole season we would be in our around the play offs so it’s been a reasonable start.
Unbeaten records do not last forever and I am sure Ryan Lowe will be thinking positive.
Hopefully, the “Lowecomotion” will soon be chugging down the track and gathering speed again with games coming thick and fast over the next few weeks.
