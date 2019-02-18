The four Preston North End players ranked among most in-form in the Championship

Four Preston North End players are among the most in-form in the Championship according to the latest statistics.

The Lilywhites have moved up to 11th in the table on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run that has lifted them away from the wrong end of the standings.

That has been reflected in Sky Sports’ latest Power Rankings which rate the best players in the second tier over the last five games by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Leading the way for PNE is Ben Davies in second place, the defender having added a first goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Norwich to a string of impressive displays at the back.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd is just behind him in third, the shot-stopper picking up the man of the match award against his former club last Wednesday, saving a Canaries penalty as part of a fine performance.

He then played his part in a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Alan Browne creeps in the top 10 at nine as his 11-goal season continues to go from strength-to-strength.

Paul Gallagher makes it four players in the top 15 in 12th, the experienced midfielder rolling back the years this season.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki tops the Power Rankings overall, goals against PNE and Bolton talking him to 23 for the season.