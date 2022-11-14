News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End fans wave banners and flags as they welcome their side onto the pitch ahead of kick-off

The best fan photos from Preston North End's final home game before the World Cup break

Preston North End played their final game before the World Cup break on Saturday, suffering a 4-2 defeat to Millwall in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

Zian Flemming scored three times before Charlie Cresswell made it four, with North End having come from two goals behind to level the game before the half hour mark.

The game left PNE ninth in the table, having had a chance to end the day in the play-offs for the next four weeks at the start of the day, instead the Lions occupy a play-off place.

Over 15,000 fans were at Deepdale to give their side a send off, and these are our best pictures...

1. 1

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

2. 2

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

3. 3

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

4. 4

Preston North End fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
MillwallCharlie CresswellDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4