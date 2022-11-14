The best fan photos from Preston North End's final home game before the World Cup break
Preston North End played their final game before the World Cup break on Saturday, suffering a 4-2 defeat to Millwall in the Championship.
Zian Flemming scored three times before Charlie Cresswell made it four, with North End having come from two goals behind to level the game before the half hour mark.
The game left PNE ninth in the table, having had a chance to end the day in the play-offs for the next four weeks at the start of the day, instead the Lions occupy a play-off place.
Over 15,000 fans were at Deepdale to give their side a send off, and these are our best pictures...
