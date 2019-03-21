Deepdale

The 9 players who have scored the most goals against Preston North End

Every club has THAT player who always scores/ scored against them.

But who has scored the most goals against Preston North End over the years? Click and scroll through the pages...

The Scot was a well-travelled figure throughout his career before calling time in 2014 having scored six times in 10 games v North End.

1. Chris Iwelumo (9th)

Ellington joined Preston on loan in 2011, however fired more goals against them than he did for them, with six goals compared to his two at Deepdale.

2. Nathan Ellington (8th)

Gray began his career at Luton before making his way up to Brentford, Burnley and Watford. He has six goals in 13 appearances v Preston.

3. Andre Gray (7th)

The Serb has caused havoc for Alex Neils defence in the two seasons prior to this one, scoring for Newcastle United and Fulham.

4. Aleksander Mitrovic (6th)

