The 8 Championship signings and departures that you may have missed this summer window

The summer window had been completely taken over by rumours surrounding the likes of Harry Kane leaving Spurs, Lionel Messi signing for PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United.
It has been one of the craziest summers ever for rumours and big money moves, with Jack Grealish becoming the most expensive British signing as he joined Manchester City for £100 million.
This has meant a lot of signings have gone under the radar and we are here to make sure you don’t miss out.
Here are eight arrivals and departures from the second tier that you may not have spotted...
1. Jordon Ibe - Without club
Jordon Ibe had a promising start to his career with Liverpool but has since had a fall from grace, finding himself released by Derby County at the end of last season - a club that were desperate for players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. It is easy to forget what could have been with Ibe, who finds himself without at a club at 25-years-old.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Arnaut Danjuma - Bournemouth to Villarreal
Arnaut Danjuma spent most of the summer heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Leeds United, so when he actually signed for La Liga club Villarreal the excitement quickly died down. The winger joined Unai Emery's side for a deal worth up to £21.3 million last month.
Photo: Alex Caparros
3. Matty James - Leicester City to Bristol City
Matty James' move to Bristol City was one of the earlier transfers back in June, however it was the nine years the midfielder spent with the Foxes that made his permanent departure more surprising. The 30-year-old helped Leicester to promotion to the Premier League and later the Premier League title. Even when he lacked game time over the past few years, he went out on loan rather than leaving the club he had spent most of his career with permanently.
Photo: Marc Atkins
4. Jack Wilshere - training with Como
Everyone knows Jack Wilshere has been searching for a new club, but you might have missed that he has been training with Serie B side Como recently hoping to sign a contract with the Italian side. However, on deadline day the midfielder's move collapsed due to his non-EU passport.
Photo: Marc Atkins