News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

The 15 Preston North End players who could leave Deepdale next summer for free

There are some important decisions to make in the new year as a bulk of players near the end of their contracts.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2023, 11:50 GMT

With the exciting promise of 2024 now within touching distance, it's time to start thinking about what the new year can bring. The January transfer window is right around the corner and before we know it, we will have ticked off another thrilling season of Championship football as well.

Preston North End were unable to end their year on a high, falling to a slim 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday. But it isn't long before the Lilywhites are back in action and there is of course, still a lot of time left for them to close the gap on the teams above them and challenge for a spot in this season's play-offs.

While the football resumes, clubs will need to keep an eye on the transfer market and PNE have some important decisions to consider. As we head into new year, as many as 15 players are approaching the end of their respective contracts at Deepdale.

Take a look below at all the names who are out of contract next summer as things stand, including players who have joined or left Preston on loan this season.

The right-back is set to return to Liverpool following the end of his loan spell

1. Calvin Ramsay

The right-back is set to return to Liverpool following the end of his loan spell

Photo Sales
Browne recently confirmed that he has been offered a new deal by the club but is yet to put pen to paper

2. Alan Browne

Browne recently confirmed that he has been offered a new deal by the club but is yet to put pen to paper

Photo Sales
Similar to his skipper, Whiteman has revealed that contract talks are being held to potentially extend his stay

3. Ben Whiteman

Similar to his skipper, Whiteman has revealed that contract talks are being held to potentially extend his stay

Photo Sales
Millar's loan deal from Basel is set to run out next summer

4. Liam Millar

Millar's loan deal from Basel is set to run out next summer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Deepdale