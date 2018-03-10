Team news: PNE v Fulham

Preston North End manager Alex Neil made two changes to the Lilywhites side for their Deepdale clash with Fulham.

Sean Maguire and Daniel Johnson, who both made big impacts as substitutes in last Tuesday night.s 2-1 win over Bristol City, came into the starting XI for Billy Bodin and Paul Gallagher.

It was Maguire's start since suffering a serious hamstring injury in October, his return as a substitute yielding three goals in two games.

Johnson got the nod in midfield over Gallagher, DJ back in contention in the past week after a two-game absence suffering from concussion.

On the bench there was a return to the squad for Tom Clarke, the skipper having missed the last month through injury.

Louis Moult missed out on the match day squad because of illness while Tommy Spurr wasn't included.

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Cunningham, Pearson, Johnson, Robinson, Browne, Barkhuizen, Maguire. Subs: Clarke, Horgan, Harrop, Woods, Gallagher, Bodin, Maxwell.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, McDonald, Johansen, Ayite, Cairney, Sessegnon, Mitrovic. Subs: Fonte, Norwood, Ojo, Piazon, Christie, Kamara, Button.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)