Team news: Burton Albion v PNE

Alex Neil named an unchanged Preston North End starting XI for the clash with Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The two changes came on the bench, with Daniel Johnson and Stephy Mavididi returning to the squad after suspension and injury respectively.

During last week's 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers, Neil substituted Tom Clarke and Alan Browne at half-time in a tactical reshuffle but both resumed their places.

Burton: Bywater, Brayford, Turner, Buxton, Flanagan, Naylor, Murphy, Miller, Palmer, Dyer, Akins. Subs: Warnock, Allen, McFadzean, Scannell, Varney, Sbarra, Ripley.

PNE: Maxwell, Fisher, Clarke, Huntington, Davies, Pearson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Hugill. Subs: Boyle, Horgan, Harrop, Johnson, O'Connor, Mavididi, Rudd.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)