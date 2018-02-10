Team News: Alex Neil makes two changes for Preston's trip to Brentford

Captain Tom Clarke misses out through injury as Alex Neil makes two changes for Preston’s trip to Brentford.

ALSO READ: How and where to follow Preston North End’s trip to Brentford

Tommy Spurr replaces the skipper, who has a knock, at the back with Daniel Johnson coming in for the suspended Ben Pearson in the middle of the park.

Spurr makes his first appearance in the heart of the defence since the draw with Barnsley at Deepdale back in September, the 30-year-old damaging medial knee ligaments in October.

Pearson starts a two-game ban after picking up a 10th booking of the season against Hull last time out.

From the 18 that beat the Tigers 2-1 at Deepdale, Calum Woods and John Welsh come onto the bench.

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Huntington, Spurr, Cunningham (capt), Gallagher, Johnson, Bodin, Browne, Barkhuizen, Robinson. Subs: Maxwell, Woods, Earl, Welsh, Horgan, Harrop, Moult.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Egan, Bjelland, Clarke, Yennaris, McEachran, Sawyers, Watkins, Jozefzoon, Maupay. Subs: Daniels, Macleod, Mokotjo, Marcondes, Judge, Ogbene, Barbet.

Referee: Simon Hooper