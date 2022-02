Currently sitting 13th, Ryan Lowe takes his improving side to Hull on Saturday.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold.

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Fulham - 94 points Marco Silva's side are currently five points ahead of second place. Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth - 82 points The Cherries are currently third in the table. Photo Sales

3. Blackburn Rovers - 78 points Tony Mowbray's side are predicted to just miss out on automatic promotion. Photo Sales

4. QPR - 77 points Mark Warburton's side are one of the surprise packages in the promotion mix. Photo Sales