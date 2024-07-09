Alan Browne | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Former PNE captain linked with Stadium of Light switch

Sunderland are now being linked with a swoop for ex-Preston North End captain Alan Browne.

The Irishman left Deepdale after 10-and-a-half years this summer, upon the expiry of his PNE contract. He made 412 appearances for the Lilywhites and won Player of the Year twice - including last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with Sheffield United, Coventry City and, more recently, Turkish club Goztepe. But, reports in the north east now suggest that Browne has held talks with the Black Cats - ahead of a potential move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland appointed French coach Regis Le Bris last month, after finishing 16th in the Championship. Browne, 29, is said to have visited the city while pondering his next move. The initial discussions were ‘positive’ - according to the Northern Echo.

Midfield is an area the Black Cats are targeting this summer, as the ex-Lorient coach looks to boost his squad with experience. Corry Evans left the club at the end of the season and former Sheffield United man Oliver Norwood has also been looked at, reportedly.