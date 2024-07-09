Sunderland swoop for Preston North End legend in possible blow to Sheffield United and Coventry City
Sunderland are now being linked with a swoop for ex-Preston North End captain Alan Browne.
The Irishman left Deepdale after 10-and-a-half years this summer, upon the expiry of his PNE contract. He made 412 appearances for the Lilywhites and won Player of the Year twice - including last season.
The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with Sheffield United, Coventry City and, more recently, Turkish club Goztepe. But, reports in the north east now suggest that Browne has held talks with the Black Cats - ahead of a potential move to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland appointed French coach Regis Le Bris last month, after finishing 16th in the Championship. Browne, 29, is said to have visited the city while pondering his next move. The initial discussions were ‘positive’ - according to the Northern Echo.
Midfield is an area the Black Cats are targeting this summer, as the ex-Lorient coach looks to boost his squad with experience. Corry Evans left the club at the end of the season and former Sheffield United man Oliver Norwood has also been looked at, reportedly.
Speaking earlier this summer, Le Bris said: "We are thinking about one or two more experienced players, who know the Championship very well, for example, and have high standards when it comes to training. They can help dictate the way of playing, and lead the team during the game. These kind of players could be young or could be older.”
