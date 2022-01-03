Stoke City 1 Preston North End 2 match report: PNE hit back to kick-off 2022 with victory

They had to come from behind to take the three points at the bet365 Stadium, Ben Wilmot giving the Potters the lead a minute into the second half with a stunning strike from 30 yards.

Just as impressive but in a different way was Brad Potts' equaliser, Potts meeting Daniel Johnson' s cross with a superb volley with the outside of his right foot.

It got better for North End as they hit their winner with nine minutes left, Andrew Hughes heading home from a Ben Whiteman corner.

Victory maintained Ryan Lowe's 100% start as PNE manager, with two wins in the bag since his appointment on December 7.

The North End starting XI had shown two changes to the side which beat Barnsley 23 days ago.

Potts and Ched Evans replaced Ali McCann and Sean Maguire, while on the bench there was a seat for goalkeeper Connor Ripley as back-up to Daniel Iversen.

The assumption when the team sheet came out was that Alan Browne could switch to right wing-back, the role McCann had played against Barnsley.

It was Potts who started there however, Browne playing centrally alongside Daniel Johnson in the attacking midfield roles.

North End started quite brightly, Whiteman forcing a diving save out of Potters keeper Adam Davies in the 11th minute with a curling low shot from 25 yards.

Johnson, who found space well throughout the first space, saw a low cross lead to a scramble in the six-yard box with Evans unable to get a shot away.

Stoke counter-attacked after clearing their lines, the ball worked forward to Tyrese Campbell who fired over the bar from the edge of the box.

Browne scooped a shot high over the bar from the edge of the box after North End had worked the ball inside from a corner on the right - this one not quite going to plan.

A corner from the other side a few minutes soon saw Browne make a late run to meet Whiteman's delivery to the far post but the skipper headed wide,.

Hughes had to twice clear the ball from inside the six-yard box after a Mario Vrancic corner had caused issues.

Two minutes before half-time, Browne's pass through midfield gave Emil Riis the chance to turn and run at the Stoke defence.

Riis' run carried him to the edge of the box where his shot was deflected behind for a corner.

North End were caught cold by their hosts with barely a minute of the second half played.

There seemed little danger when the ball came into the possession of Wilmot but the defender took a touch and then unleashed a shot from fully 30 yards which flew into the roof of the net past Iversen.the box

It briefly knocked PNE out of their stride with their play a little loose for a few minutes but they were back on level terms before the hour with a stunning goal of their own.

Josh Earl took possession in the left channel and played a ball down the side of the box to find Johnson who lifted a first-time cross into the middle

Potts steamed in to meet it and volleyed with the outside of his right boot into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

It came in front of the Preston fans and Potts hurled the advertising boards to celebrate with those on the front row of the away end.

Iversen preserved the lead in the 77th minute, getting down low to push out a shot from substitute Alfie Doughty.

North End replaced Riis with Scott Sinclair in the 80th minute and it was soon after the substitution was made that they scored their second goal.

Evans showed good persistence to win a corner on the right.

Whiteman took the flag kick, it met by Hughes who powered a header from eight yards into the net.

Stoke: Davies, Wilmot, Batth, Chester, Ince, Allen, Clucas, Vrancic (Brown 75), Fox, Fletcher (Surridge 52), Campbell (Doughty 69). Subs (not used): Smith, Oakley-Boothe, Wright-Phillips, Bonham.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson (Ledson 87), Earl, Riis (Sinclair 80), Evans (Maguire 89). Subs (not used): Lindsay, McCann, Rafferty, Ripley.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)

Attendance: 20,002 (1,603 PNE)