Stoke City 0-2 Preston North End: As it happened and reaction Alan Browne and Brad Potts got the goals as Preston North End picked up three more points on the road in the Championship. Look back on all the action as it happened. Ben Davies battles with Tyrese Campbell. Picture: Getty Images Dave Seddon's PNE pressview: Paul Gallagher's new contract is welcome boost for Preston North End