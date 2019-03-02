“Still all to play for”: The best social media reactions to Preston North End’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City

Preston North End and Bristol City played out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Saturday.

Below we’ve rounded up the best of your reactions to the game.

Alan Browne challenges for the ball during PNE's draw with Bristol City

Alan Browne challenges for the ball during PNE's draw with Bristol City