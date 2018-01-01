Stephy Mavididi set to leave Preston

Stephy Mavididi's loan spell at Preston North End is being cut short.

The 19-year-old striker joined North End on loan at Arsenal in August but has been limited to four starts and seven substitute appearances.

Stephy Mavididi

He was not in the match day squad for PNE's 3-2 defeat against Middlesbrough on New Year's Day and reports in London say he is set to join Charlton Athletic on loan for the remainder of the season.

Mavididi had a loan spell with Charlton last season, playing five games before suffering a hamstring injury.

The Addicks were interested in taking him on loan in the summer but North End beat them to his siganture.

In the main, Mavididi was used out wide by Alex Neil, although he did start him up front against Bolton and Bristol City in November.