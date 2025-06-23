Spud Bros | Emma Downey

Preston North End’s 2024/25 home kit will be unveiled this week

Spud Bros have reportedly agreed a deal to sponsor Preston North End.

The Lilywhites will reveal their 2025/26 home kit this week - with the front-of-shirt sponsor eagerly awaited by supporters, after PAR Group announced it would be stepping away. Speculation around Spud Bros has done the rounds for several weeks on social media and there are only a couple of days left to wait.

On Saturday it was claimed by Politics Home reporter, Tom Scotson, that a sponsorship deal is set to be struck. Scotson has since made his X (formerly Twitter) account private, meaning follow requests will need to be accepted in order to view his posts. The home shirt will be available to buy online this Friday (June 27).

On Saturday, 28 June there will be a special launch day at Deepdale. Full details of that are to be confirmed this week. PNE chairman Craig Hemmings recently issued an extended update via the club website - following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign - and discussed the kit.

He said: ‘We are very excited about our new kit sponsor and thank our previous sponsor, PAR Group, for their amazing support over the years we worked together. We have been in dialogue with our new kit sponsor for some time and are extremely excited about the opportunity of working with one of the UK’s fastest growing brands.

‘In partnership with their international marketing team, innovative plans to maximise club and brand exposure are being finalised. The identity of our new sponsor will be announced alongside the new home kit launch on Wednesday 25th June.’

The Spud Bros story

Prestonians Jacob and Harley Nelson took over the UK’s oldest potato business four years ago. A hot potato cart has been stationed on Preston’s Flag Market since 1955, and Spud Bros took on the mantle in 2020. They regularly have massive queues of customers ahead of opening time.

TikTok content and engagement has sparked a meteoric rise for Spud Bros - who have a whopping 4.2million followers on the social media platform. They have served the likes of Will Smith, Ant and Dec, Mr Beast, Alex Warren and Logan Paul - and now own a Spud Bros Express store in Soho, London.

