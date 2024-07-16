Southport 2-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights

Defeat for PNE at Southport

Manager Ryan Lowe named a strong, senior starting XI and it didn’t take long for the Lilywhites to start dominating possession - in their 3-4-2-1 formation. But it was the hosts who took the lead on 19 minutes, when Marcus Carver headed home from Nathaniel Knight Percival’s cross.

North End did level before the break, as Mads Frokjaer saw a placed shot from 18 yards deflect into the back of the net. The visitors had chances to go ahead prior to the interval, and they were left to rue them when two Southport trialists combined for the winner on 73 minutes.