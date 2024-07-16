Southport 2-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights
Preston North End were beaten 2-1 at Southport in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly.
Manager Ryan Lowe named a strong, senior starting XI and it didn’t take long for the Lilywhites to start dominating possession - in their 3-4-2-1 formation. But it was the hosts who took the lead on 19 minutes, when Marcus Carver headed home from Nathaniel Knight Percival’s cross.
North End did level before the break, as Mads Frokjaer saw a placed shot from 18 yards deflect into the back of the net. The visitors had chances to go ahead prior to the interval, and they were left to rue them when two Southport trialists combined for the winner on 73 minutes.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Brady, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs used: Ledson (45’), Whatmough, Bauer, Taylor, Seary, Holmes, Pasiek, T. Mawene, Keane, Stewart (62’).
Southport vs Preston North End LIVE
Reaction to come
FT: Southport 2-1 PNE
Defeat for North End, in their second pre-season friendly of the summer. A trialist volleyed home the winner for the home side, on 73 minutes. Mads Frokjaer had equalised in the first half, after Marcus Carver’s headed opener.
88' Off the line
A bullet header, from a Southport corner, is cleared off the line by Will Keane. (2-1)
84' Low shot saved
Holmes does well down the right and lifts a cross into the box, which Southport manage to clear. T Mawene then drives forward and shoots with his left foot, but it’s routine for the Southport goalkeeper to save. (2-1)
81' Fired over
Keane works space nicely inside the box and rolls it into the path of Holmes, who strikes a first time effort high and wide. (1-1)
GOAL! Southport 2-1 PNE
Trialist crosses from the left and trialist converts. It looks like ex-PNE young pro Jacob Holland-Wilkinson was the man to score.
71' Close for Keane
Pasiek lifts a free-kick to the back post and Whatmough nods it back across goal, but Keane can only head it over from a couple of yards out. (1-1)
70' Dangerous cross
Pasiek works room down the left for a cross and sends quality into the box, but it’s well defended under pressure. Holmes then fizzes it into a dangerous area, and Southport scramble clear. (1-1)
62' Lots of subs...
Whatmough, Bauer, Taylor, Seary, Pasiek, Holmes, T Mawene, Keane and Stewart come on.
Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Brady, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Greenwood and Riis make way.
61' Low shot saved
Frokjaer picks the ball up and drives past a couple of Southport players. His eventual shot is low and held by the goalkeeper. PNE’s number 10 has been the main threat in this half. (1-1)
58' Sent over
Frokjaer wins it back high up again and plays it through to Greenwood, who can’t work room for the shot. It is checked back for Potts, who strikes over first time. (1-1)
50' Good chance
Frokjaer pounces on a heavy touch in the Southport half and tries to pick out Riis in the box, but it’s excellently cut out. The corner is headed over by Storey. (1-1)
KICK OFF!
Back under way in Southport, with one change. Ryan Ledson has replaced Ben Whiteman in midfield. The home side have made seven changes. (1-1)
HT: Southport 1-1 PNE
All square at the break, with Frokjaer getting PNE back on level terms after Carver headed the visitors in front.
Greenwood and Thordarson both came close to firing North End ahead just before the interval.
44' Close for Thordarson
That’s a magnificent effort from 20 yards, which Roxburgh tips over at full stretch. PNE’s number 12 took one touch to set himself on the edge of the box, before sending a swerving shot at goal. It looked like it could’ve been heading into the top corner. (1-1)
42' Strong save
Whiteman fizzes the ball into Greenwood’s feet. He takes one touch inside the box and fires it at goal with his second. The drive is well pushed over the crossbar by Roxburgh in the Southport net. (1-1)
37' Corner forced
Thordarson plays it through to Greenwood, whose options are limited and it’s checked back to Whiteman. He finds Potts, who slides it down the line for Storey. The cross is delivered and blocked behind. Greenwood takes the corner and puts it into a dangerous area again, but Southport clear (1-1)
