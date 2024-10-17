Sky Sports | George Wood/Getty Images

PNE host the Sky Blues on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have been tipped to edge Coventry City in this weekend’s Championship clash.

The Lilywhites return to action after the international break, with a home game against the Sky Blues - who were tipped for a promotion push by many, but have so far struggled. Mark Robins’ side have eight points on the board and sit 20th at the time of writing - one point and place behind PNE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End headed into the break on the back of two positive outings, as Paul Heckingbottom’s team saw off Watford at home and picked up a deserved draw at Burnley. Sky Sports presenter, David Prutton, has predicted a positive afternoon for them this Saturday.

"You've got to feel for Preston, because they had a perfectly good goal ruled out in a game that hasn't lived long in the memory," said Prutton. "We saw Paul Heckingbottom go in and there was a corner turned, then that kind of fallow period before winning against Watford.

“Then, that big point against Burnley - so I think they are generally moving in the right direction. Again, it's perception isn't it? Because of where they were and the fact they planned a little bit, we say they are going in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Coventry, I think you are right, it's almost treading water - one step forward and then potentially one-and-a-half back. There has been a change in personnel, not just on the pitch but in the dugout for Coventry - so maybe there are a few teething problems. 1-0 Preston.”