PNE took a point at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon

Ex-Preston North End manager Alex Neil felt the Lilywhites could take plenty of positives away from Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Lilywhites drew 0-0 at Burnley, in the early kick-off. For Paul Heckingbottom’s side, the draw followed a midweek home victory over Watford - and made it nine points from the six games under the boss.

Emil Riis saw an early strike wrongfully ruled out for offside, while Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Ali McCann both went close to breaking the deadlock in the first half. In the second, neither side were able to create a golden chance and nick all three points. But, Neil thought PNE delivered a strong showing overall.

"When you are down that bottom end of the table, points are obviously important at this stage,” said Neil post-match. “I think he had a really good performance against Watford and a win, and I think they needed to follow it up today. Burnley are second in the table. They have got a team everyone expects to be challenging for promotion, so certainly for Preston I thought it was a really good point.”

Neil was joined in the Sky Sports studio by David Nugent, who played for both Lancashire clubs in his career - but certainly had fonder memories in a PNE shirt. Nugent, who scored 37 goals for North End between 2005 and 2007, thought the Lilywhites clearly had the better of the first 45 minutes.

“They were by far the better team in the first half,” said Nugent. “Chances created, the goal that wasn’t. It was just the second half - it got a bit scrappy. Nobody had control of the game and it was a typical derby in the second half. No-one took control of it in the middle of the pitch and there were no chances created. But, overall, I think Hecky will be delighted with the point on the road.”