A melee breaks out in the second half | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE and Blackburn Rovers were both reduced to ten men in Sunday's Lancashire derby

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff expects Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic to be hit with a lengthy ban.

In the closing stages of Sunday’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale, the number 28 appeared to bite Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. The Rovers man was sent off, following a late challenge on PNE midfielder Duane Holmes. As for Osmajic, a yellow card was shown in light of the melee.

However, TV replays looked ominous for the Montenegro international and Blackburn boss John Eustace, post-match, said Beck had ‘big bite marks’ on his neck. Former Watford and Reading winger, McAnuff, certainly pulled no punches when assessing the incident in the Sky Sports studio.

He said: “Before we got that bit of confirmation, it’s hard to really commit to it if you don’t know, for sure, that a player has bitten another one. But, if it does prove that was the case, then there is absolutely no place for it. You can see him, he is completely out of control. What actually makes you go and do that, I have got no idea whatsoever. He’s just lost it, completely. If it is proven, he is going to be looking at a very, very big ban.

“It’s disgusting and there is absolutely no need for it. And, it should not be a part of any game, whether it is a derby or not. There is no way he is going to react like this, if he hasn’t felt that. There is a difference between someone sticking their head on the back of your neck, and actually sinking their teeth in - which seems to have been the case. So, something to investigate further for sure. And, if it is proven, he shouldn’t be playing football for a good while.”

PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom was short and simple withis answer, saying: “No, I’ve not seen it or spoken to John, or anyone, about that. I’ve just been told there, when I did the Sky interview. Listen, all I can say is that there is no place for that and we know we can’t do that. Mistimed tackles, things like that are part and parcel of the game - you accept them. Anything that is not, we know how that’s dealt with. I’ll wait and see what happens.”