Sean Maguire signs new PNE deal

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire has signed a new three-year contract at Deepdale.

The Republic of Ireland international had two years to run on the deal he penned when joining from Cork City last summer but North End have rewarded him with fresh terms and extended his stay until June 2021.

Maguire scored 10 goals in the Championship last season despite missing four months of the campaign after having surgery on his hamstring.

Two of his goals came as a substitute on Gentry Day against Bolton in March, that his first game back after injury.

The 24-year-old said: "I have improved a lot since I signed for Preston North End and that’s what I want to continue doing and I think the gaffer has played a huge part in that.

"I have come on leaps and bounds since I started my first campaign last August and I want to continue improving and there is no better club to do that with than Preston.

Sean Maguire after scoring against Bolton on Gentry Day

"We set the bar last season, finishing seventh and we want to take this club to the top tier and I think next season we need to push on."

He joins Tom Clarke and Darnell Fisher in signing contract extensions this summer.

Maguire's move to North End helped him on the international front, with him breaking into the Republic of Ireland squad last September.