Sean Maguire insists getting back in Preston North End starting line-up will be easier said than done

Sean Maguire is not expecting to walk straight back in to the Preston North End starting line-up.

The Republic of Ireland international is feeling his way back from injury after hamstring surgery delayed his start to the new season.

Maguire has backed Lukas Nmecha to open his Preston account sooner rather than later

The comeback continued with 26 minutes off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham on Saturday.

After 10 goals in an injury-hit first campaign at Deepdale, many expect Maguire to cement his place in the side sooner rather than later.

But with Lukas Nmecha and Louis Moult showing improving form, the 24-year-old insists that will be easier said than done.

“We’ve a lot of different options,” Maguire said.

“We’ve got a lot of players who can play in any positions across the front.

“That’s without Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop and that shows what options we’ve got.

“It’s great for the manager to have all these options and it’s not just going forwards, it’s in midfield and in defence.

“We have a great squad here, great togetherness and it’s only going to get better and better.”

On his return from injury Maguire has largely been deployed out wide, Manchester City loanee Nmecha the preferred option through the middle.

Having adapted to life in the Championship the only thing missing from the 19-year-old’s start to life at Deepdale is a first goal for the club.

Maguire insists that will come sooner rather than later, given how impressive the top prospect’s all-round play has been for PNE in recent weeks.

“You see big Lukas up there, I know he hasn’t scored yet, but he’s put in man of the match performances over the last few weeks and it’s a pleasure to see him in full flow,” said Maguire.

“Hopefully he can get a goal because I feel when he does get that goal then it will give him a lot of confidence.

“He’s a natural goalscorer. You can see it in training and when he gets one he’ll get better and better.

“Louis has got two goals recently as well so it’s brilliant to have that competition.

“You know when you go out in training you can’t be lackadaisical and you’ve got to give 100 per cent.”