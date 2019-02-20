Sean Maguire full of praise for Jayden Stockley's early impact at Preston North End

Sean Maguire has been really impressed with the impact made by Jayden Stockley since his move to Preston North End.

The Exeter City frontman has adapted to the Championship well, having been prolific for the Grecians in League Two.

Sean Maguire congratulates Jayden Stockley on scoring his first Preston North End goal at Queens Park Rangers last month

The 25-year-old was tasked with leading the line straight away on his arrival in early January, linking up with Maguire.

More recently Stockley – seen as filling PNE’s targetman void 12 months after Jordan Hugill’s departure – has had to settle for a role on the bench, with the Irishman preferred at the point of the attack.

“He’s a fantastic player and has really hit the ground running since he came here,” said Maguire.

“The guy can hold up a house.

“He’s strong and his hold-up play is one of the best I’ve played with. Long may it continue.

“He’s only going to get better and better. He is new to this level like I was last year so I know what’s it like.”

On Stockley’s arrival, Maguire was eased back into action after his hamstring injury by playing on the left.

The pair were in tandem for the away wins at Queens Park Rangers and Stoke and in the draw at home to Derby.

Maguire is no stranger to playing from a wide position as he forms a key part Alex Neil’s fluid frontline.

But during Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest, the duo played as an out-and-out front two for the first part of the second half, another option open to the PNE boss.

“Playing on the left is a familiar place for me,” said PNE’s No.24.

“Before I had the long-term hamstring injury that was where I was playing, more there than as a No.9 because Jordan Hugill was here.

“I really enjoyed playing there, especially with Jayden up top.

"I feel like we’ve worked well together when we’ve both been in the side.”