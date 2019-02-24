Sean Maguire delighted to show his best form as Preston North End keep up momentum with Millwall victory

Sean Maguire felt Preston North End fans saw the best of him as the Lilywhites kept up their impressive run of form at Millwall.

The Irishman scored the third goal as Alex Neil’s side raced into a 3-0 lead inside 27 minutes at The Den.

Sean Maguire tries to get the better of Shaun Hutchinson at The Den

Ben Thompson did pull a goal back for the hosts in the second half but North End’s fourth straight away win moved them up to 10th and just six points shy of the play-off places.

“The gaffer was on to me during the week about getting back to my natural game, which is peeling off the centre halves and getting in behind,” he said.

“I thought I did that to a tee in the first 45 minutes.

“I knew it was going to be a bit more difficult in the second half.

Maguire is congratulated on scoring Preston's third goal

“I just had to battle through and make it difficult for the defenders.

“I’m just pleased to get another goal and get another three points.”

Maguire’s goal, the striker lifting the ball over goalkeeper Jordan Archer when through one-on-one, came from a pin-point Paul Gallagher pass.

“I know Gally has that in his locker,” he said.

“I've been saying to him for the last couple of weeks, once he gets his head down I know where he's going to put the ball.

“It was a great first-time ball and all I had to do was dink it over the 'keeper which I did.”

Gallagher was also involved in PNE’s other two goals on the day, his free-kick leading to Andrew Hughes’ volleyed opener three minutes in with his corner then being headed home by Tom Clarke just after the quarter hour.

“I'm really happy for Hughesy and Clarkey, they both took their goals really well,” Maguire said.

“I think we're a real threat from set pieces and that's down to Gally who is a set piece specialist.

“I'd say 10 times out of 10 he's going to put it in the right area and he did that here.”

Overall, it’s now eight unbeaten for Neil’s men as they continued their march up the Championship table.

“It was just important to keep the momentum and keep winning,” Maguire said.

“The first 30 minutes was probably the best we've played all season.

“We got important goals at important times and it's really good to get the three points.”