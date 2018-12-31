Sean Maguire back in training as Preston North End striker closes in on return to action

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire is back in training as he closes in on a return to action.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out since November after limping out of his country’s 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland with his latest hamstring problem.

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire

He was fully expected to be fit in the new year and isn’t far away from boosting Alex Neil’s depleted frontline - 10 players in total being unavailable for the draw with the Aston Villa on Saturday.

Josh Earl, thigh, and Brandon Barker, hamstring, are also close to returning while Alan Browne, hamstring, continues to be assessed.

“Seani trained yesterday and will train with us again this morning,” said Neil at Monday morning’s press conference ahead of the game against Rotherham on New Year’s Day.

“Josh Earl’s getting closer, Brandon Barker’s getting closer.

“Alan Browne hasn’t trained so we’ll see how he goes.

“His injury isn’t serious it’s only that because the games were in quick succession he couldn’t really manage to fit them both in.”