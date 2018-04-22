Sean Gregan’s exclusive column

You could say that the draw which Preston North End got against Norwich City only muddied the waters in the play-offs.

I think any draw at this stage of the season when you really need wins, is a case of two points dropped.

Yet it moved PNE a point closer to sixth place although Brentford have now sneaked above them into eighth.

What is means is that they have to beat Sheffield United next Saturday, otherwise their hopes of making the top six will have gone.

With the Blades needing a win too, it should make for a cracking and open game.

A draw would be no good for either side so both should be going hammer and tongue for victory.

At least in this situation you know what is needed.

It seems like Norwich came to Deepdale and kept things tight, just looking to play on the counter.

Their head coach Daniel Farke seems to have a similar mindset to that of his fellow countryman David Wagner at Huddersfield.

Wagner’s side didn’t score that many goals when they were promoted last season and haven’t got many goals in the Premier League.

But what they are is well organised and well drilled.

At Norwich, Farke seems to be looking at getting the defence right and building from there.

I’m sure there were one or two of the Norwich lads who had played under Alex Neil at Carrow Road, who were keen to put one over their old boss.

That happens in football, not because you dislike a person but you just want to prove a point.

The whole promotion and play-off race in this division is a fascinating one.

For only top spot to have been decided with two games to go, shows how open the league is.

Who goes up with Wolves automatically is between Cardiff and Fulham, while there is that chase for the last two play-off slots.

Wolves spent a lot of cash to win it but to their credit spent well and built a team properly.

Having that budget makes the difference, Wolves going quickly from being a mid-table side to one who have romped away at the top.

I’m sure if someone put half a billion quid into North End, they would be in the Premier League in next to no time.

Wolves’ Chinese owners bought well when investing in the Molienux club.

If they had tried to buy a club already in the Premier League, the asking price would probably have been £150m more than Wolves.

The big football news this week was Arsene Wenger announcing he would be stepping down as Arsenal manager.

Wenger is the last of the long-serving managers at the top level, these days it is all about two or three years in the job and then the sack.

I played quite a few times against Wenger’s Arsenal in my career, twice during my time at Preston.

We had that memorable night at Deepdale when PNE went 2-0 up against them.

Then we played them at Highbury the season after in the League Cup.