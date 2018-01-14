Sean Gregan’s exclusive column

Alex Neil will have been happy with the draw which Preston got at Millwall on Saturday.

Scoring an equaliser quite late on was pleasing and North End do seem to be the type of side at the moment who can conjure up a goal from somewhere.

I saw some statistics which showed that PNE have scored quite a number of goals in the last 15 minutes of games.

That is a good trait to have in contrast to a few seasons ago when they went through a patch of conceding goals late in games.

Whether Neil has had a look at the fitness and worked on that or it is more of a mental thing, I don’t know.

But being able to push right to the end and get a goal is pleasing.

The goals seem to being spread around, at Millwall it was Callum Robinson who got the equaliser.

Three lads got their name on the scoresheet in the FA Cup at Wycombe, while Tom Clarke and Jordan Hugill have scored of late.

Scoring late at Millwall shows a bit of character.

A lot is always made of the atmosphere at the Den and how it can be intimidating for the opposition.

I played there quite a lot for North End, Leeds and Oldham, and their fans do dish out a bit of stick.

But during the game, you tend to be focused on the play and you blank out what is being said.

It was when you came over to take a throw-in or there was a break in play, that you tended to hear what was being shouted.

As a footballer, you have to ignore what gets shouted from the stands and just do your thing on the pitch.

Having got this point at Millwall to edge closer to the top six, it is back to Deepdale for PNE on Saturday when they play Birmingham City.

If they can win their home games to add to what they are getting on the road, there is no reason why they can’t push on.

Away from North End, it is good to see my former boss David Moyes doing well at West Ham.

It was 20 years ago that he stepped into management at PNE and Moyes is bringing that wealth of experience to West Ham at the moment.

When he first got the job the other month, there was plenty of negativity around in the media and among some of the Hammers fans.

But Moyes had got them pushing up the Premier League table having got some great results – they won 1-0 against Chelsea and drawn with Spurs and Arsenal.

He has got West Ham very organised and hard to beat, got players firing who weren’t doing before.

After what happened at Sunderland, you did wonder what Moyes’ next move was.

I don’t think he could be judged on what happened at Manchester United, but the way things went when he took the Sunderland put a lot of doubts in people’s minds.

Questions were asked about whether Moyes could manage in the Premier League and whether he would have to drop to the Championship. He has answered that at West Ham,