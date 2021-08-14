Saturday’s Championship news – Preston North End and Blackpool’s rivals’ transfer gossip: Middlesbrough eye strikers & Sheffield United linked to Roma keeper

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, while Aaron Ramsdale’s future at Bramall Lane remains uncertain, says the Sheffield Star.

Olsen spent time on loan with Everton last season, and is also thought to be on West Ham’s radar.

The Northern Echo says Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has“one or two good irons in the fire” in terms of potential attacking signings .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday's news from around the Championship

While Sol Bamba became Boro’s eighth summer signing when he joined in a player-coach role earlier this week, Warnock still finds himself extremely short of attacking options ahead of today’s opening Championship home game against Bristol City.

Lee Bowyer has hinted that Birmingham City fans can expect another departure or two from within his squad after the exit of Sam Cosgrove, according to Birmingham Live.

Former Hull City and Wigan Athletic defender Alex Bruce has signed for Macclesfield FC, says The 72.

Bruce, 36, last played in the Scottish Premiership for Kilmarnock before announcing his retirement in November 2020.

Football Insider claims Bournemouth have set their sights on signing Southampton striker Michel Obafemi, 21.