Saturday Championship transfer gossip: Preston North End-linked winger latest, QPR defender set for exit, Middlesbrough land winger

Reports linking Preston North Endwith a move for Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis are wide of the mark.

The Lancashire Post understands that North End making a move for the £2m-rated 25-year-old is unlikely at this stage.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Billericay Town forward Toyosi Olusanya on a two-year deal.

Today's football gossip

Middlesbrough had been scouting Olusanya and he has caught the eye of Boro boss Neil Warnock and the club have snapped him up on a two-year contract.

QPR defender Conor Masterson is set to join Cambridge United on loan, according to West London Sport.

