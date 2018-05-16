Sam Allardyce leaves the Everton manager's job

Sam Allardyce has left the Everton manager's job after six months at Goodison Park.

The former Preston North End player and caretaker boss, took over at the Toffees last November in succession to Ronald Koeman.

Sam Allardyce when in caretaker charge of Preston in 1992

While he steered them away from the relegation zone and up the table - they finished eighth - 63-year-old Allardyce cut an unpopular figure with sections of the Everton supporters.

Allardyce joined North End as a player in the summer of 1986 and was a key figure in the side which won promotion from the Fourth Division in the 1986/87 season.

He later became youth-team coach and in 1992 had a two-month spell as caretaker manager between the sacking of Les Chapman and appointment of John Beck.

Announcing Allardyce's departure from Everton on Wednesday morning, the club's chief executive officer Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “On behalf of the chairman, board of directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months.

"Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that.

"However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately.

"Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future.”