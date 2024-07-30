A penultimate pre-season outing for Ryan Lowe's side

Preston North End take on Salford City this evening away from home, in the Lilywhites’ seventh pre-season clash of the summer.

So far, Ryan Lowe’s side have taken on Lincoln City, Southport, Bamber Bridge and Fiorentina - as well as Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers, behind closed doors. Results have been mixed, but PNE’s boss has stressed that the priority is being ready for next Friday night’s opener against Sheffield United - as North End kick off the new season at Deepdale.