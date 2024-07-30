Live

Salford City vs Preston North End LIVE goal and score updates from friendly

A penultimate pre-season outing for Ryan Lowe's side

Preston North End take on Salford City this evening away from home, in the Lilywhites’ seventh pre-season clash of the summer.

So far, Ryan Lowe’s side have taken on Lincoln City, Southport, Bamber Bridge and Fiorentina - as well as Liverpool and Tranmere Rovers, behind closed doors. Results have been mixed, but PNE’s boss has stressed that the priority is being ready for next Friday night’s opener against Sheffield United - as North End kick off the new season at Deepdale.

You can follow all the updates from tonight’s clash in Salford with us, below!

Salford City vs Preston North End LIVE

13:53 BST

Pre-season so far for PNE

PNE 0-1 Lincoln City

Southport 2-1 PNE (Frokjaer)

Bamber Bridge 0-3 PNE (Stewart, Ledson, T Mawene)

Liverpool 0-1 PNE (Brady)

PNE 0-2 Tranmere

PNE 2-1 Fiorentina (Lindsay, Keane)

13:51 BST

Injury news on duo

Milutin Osmajic could return to action this evening, but Ali McCann is touch and go for the first game of the Championship season. The Northern Ireland international has played no part in pre-season, with a previous injury flaring up again.

13:48 BST

Welcome!

Good evening to our live text coverage of PNE’s penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer, as the Lilywhites head to Salford City. North End were 2-1 winners over Fiorentina on Saturday, and they now make the trip to the Peninsula Stadium. After this, it’s Everton at Deepdale and then the proper stuff starts.

There are 180 more minutes for players to get themselves ready for the new season, and show manager Ryan Lowe that they deserve to get the nod against Sheffield United - for that Friday night opener. Kick-off is 7:30pm tonight, with the teams expected at half six.

