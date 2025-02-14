The Watford defender joined PNE on loan for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day

As far as debuts go Preston North End defender Ryan Porteous took lots of confidence from his performance at Norwich City.

It has been a whirlwind two weeks for the Scotland international. He had started 19 of Watford’s league matches this campaign and come on in a further four, but suddenly found himself available for transfer towards the end of the window.

The Lilywhites, who lost Jordan Storey to injury, made their move in the final few days. Porteous was eager to get up and sign after speaking with manager Paul Heckingbottom - who he worked under at Hibernian previously. He now hopes to kick on from the Carrow Road victory.

“Yeah, it was really good,” said Porteous to the Lancashire Post. “I enjoyed it. It felt like a long week building into it because I was cup tied for the weekend. I had a lot of time to think about it, a lot of time to get myself ready and I think it went well. I think there's always nerves... that fire in the belly you should have in the majority of games anyway.

“But, the lads have helped me settle in really well. There was obviously a little bit of nerves but they helped me through. It's been really refreshing for me coming into this changing room and in this environment. I think it's perfect for me, especially for the next three months, and I think I've always said that my national team is my priority.”

Getting himself back in the Scotland picture is a major goal for Porteous - who was born in Dalkeith and has won 14 caps for his country. Environment is a word the Watford man has touched on a few times since joining the Deepdale club, implying it may have been a challenge over the last year or so.

“No, listen, I think there's a lot that goes on in football,” said Porteous. “Behind the scenes, you know, sometimes it can affect what happens on the pitch. But I just felt like it was time and the right moment, in order to get the best out of me, to go on loan. Because I knew the manager and some of the players here, I knew it would be a good fit. Hopefully it will be going forward.”

As mentioned minutes have not been in short supply for the 25-year-old at Vicarage Road. For that reason his sudden situation did come as a shock somewhat. However, he has quickly shifted his focus to North End and is determined to give his all for a club that’s made a positive impression on him to date.

“Yeah listen, you know players come and go at Watford quite a lot,” said Porteous. “And you know what you kind of sign up for. So it was, I would say, initially a surprise. But at the same time, it is what it is. My full focus now is on Preston and trying to finish as high as possible with them. I phoned Big Linds before I joined and he sold the club really well to me.”

“When the manager texted me I felt like it was going to be a really good option because sometimes, if you go into a football club and you don't know the manager or the players, it can maybe take a lot of time to get used to it and to fit in. But, you know, I feel like I can slip in here pretty well because of the relationship that I've got with the manager and some of the players already.”

“I was impressed...”

After playing his part in a impressive midweek win at Norwich it’s now on to a Lancashire derby against high flying Burnley. Porteous is set to make his Deepdale bow and lock horns with a team he has already faced this season. He has full belief in North End to compete with the Clarets.

“Can't wait,” said Porteous. “I played Burnley just before Christmas and it was a tough game. Good side, well-organised, great defensive record, but these records are there to be broken and I think we have the quality in the forward areas to do that.

“We know it'll be a tough game but the fans, if they come in their numbers, will make a good atmosphere and make it difficult for Burnley to play. I was impressed at the two games that (Preston) played against Watford this season.

“Obviously, I watched them from the bench but I was really impressed with everything... with the willingness to run, you know, all over the park, put your body on the line, in front of everything and get forward, score goals. This kind of epitomises the whole Championship and what it should be. This is what wins you games and hopefully we can continue that.”